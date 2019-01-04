Madonna has hit back at recent reports and rumours that has had ‘butt implants’ with a no-nonsense Instagram post addressing body-shamers, saying she’s been after “no-one’s approval”.

Ever since pictures and videos of the Queen of Pop arriving at Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn in New York City on New Year’s Eve emerged, fans and reporters have been speculating that the 60 year old star may have had implants in her buttocks.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night (January 3rd), Madonna made it perfectly clear that she wasn’t interested in the slightest in what anybody had to say, and made a cheeky reference to the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan, in which starred alongside Rosanna Arquette.

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval... And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!” she captioned a selfie. “Thank you 2019! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination.”

The picture showed Madonna sucking on the top of her lipstick while sporting a bow from her surprise performance at the iconic gay bar in New York. During the performance, she duetted with her 13 year old son David Banda on ‘Like A Prayer’ and ‘I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’ for the amassed party-goers.

More: Madonna defends her VMAs tribute to Aretha Franklin amid backlash

Some of her fans, noticing an image shared by Michele Ruiz from the image, claimed her alleged surgical enhancements were “the saddest ending to 2018”, while others accused her of looking “ridiculous”.

Having been dedicated to keeping fit for her active stage performances as she advances in years, Madonna has long been the subject of speculation and ridicule in the media, particularly given her predisposition to wearing eye-catching and revealing outfits to various public events and awards ceremonies, but is widely regarded as a fitness icon.

More: Madonna at 60 – her 10 best singles