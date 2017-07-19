Madonna has blocked the auctioning of personal items, including a letter sent to her from prison by the later rapper Tupac Shakur and a pair of worn underwear, after winning an emergency court order in New York.

The eleventh-hour court order was granted on Tuesday (July 18th) by Manhattan Supreme Court Gerald Leibovitz, who ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to remove many items related to Madonna from theirrock and roll-themed auction and site, it has been confirmed by E! News.

“I was shocked to learn of the planned auctioning of the Shakur letter, as I had no idea that the Shakur letter was no longer in my possession,” according to the original report by Page Six.

Madonna has blocked the auction of personal memorabilia

In the last twenty-four hours, a number of more personal items have been taken off of Gotta Have It!’s site, many other bits of Madge memorabilia are still biddable, including T-shirts and signed photos.

The letter from Tupac, written to Madonna while he was in prison in 1995 and addressing the brief romance they enjoyed, made headlines earlier this month when news of it surfaced.

More: Prison letter reveals Tupac Shakur broke up with Madonna because of her race

“Can u understand that? For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open & exciting,” the letter read in part. “But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was. I never meant to hurt you.”

Another letter, this time written by Madonna to an anonymous person she refers to as ‘J’, vented at Whitney Houston and Sharon Stone, and also made waves.

“It's so unequivocally frustrating to read that Whitney Houston has the music career I wish I had and Sharon Stone has the film career I'll never have,” the 58 year old star wrote. “Not because I want to be these women because I'd rather die, but they're so horribly mediocre and they're always being held up as paragons of virtue and some sort of measuring stick to humiliate me.”

More: Madonna’s Rebel Heart world tour DVD finally being released in the autumn