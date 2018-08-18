Madonna turned 60 this week, and so to celebrate the Queen of Pop and her many decades of entertaining the world, we've decided to take a look back at her incredible catalogue of hits, and pick out her 10 best singles...

10. 'Beautiful Stranger'

Not only did Madonna stun the world with the brilliant 'Beautiful Stranger', but the song featured in the motion picture 'Austin Powers, The Spy Who Shagged Me'. It's one of the most memorable songs the Queen of Pop has ever released, and we love hearing it every time a DJ spontaneously plays it on the radio.

9. 'Justify My Love'

When you're Madonna, you can release new songs as part of a greatest hits collection, as was the case with 'Justify My Love', which served as the lead single for 'The Immaculate Collection'. It's one that always gets us singing along!

8. 'Vogue'

This is one of those songs that is sure to go down in history. 'Vogue' is a tune that a lot of people instantly think of when Madonna is mentioned, and it's incredibly infectious from the first few beats.

7. 'Hung Up'

Taken from her 10th studio album, 'Hung Up' saw Madonna collaborate with Stuart Price on the lead single for her record 'Confessions on a Dance Floor'. It's a brilliant little piece of music.

6. 'Like A Virgin'

Madonna continued to prove herself to be the world's greatest feminist with the release of 'Like A Virgin', proving you can be sexual and a woman, and in charge of your career AND body.

5. 'Express Yourself'

The original empowerment song, 'Express Yourself' is a song that encourages everybody listening to be themselves whenever and wherever they go. We can see why she's inspired so many artists of the new age!

4. 'Holiday'

This is a real feel-good song, and still sounds as fresh today as it did all the way back during its original release in 1983. Pure pop, and incredible from start to finish.

3. 'Ray Of Light'

'Ray Of Light' is so good that it was the title of Madonna's seventh studio album. The techno trance track is one that has everybody listening bopping along, and delivers a strong punch to all those who listen.

2. 'La Isla Bonita'

Not at the top of everybody's list, but 'La Isla Bonita' is a pure slice of heaven.

1. 'Like A Prayer'

What else could take the number one spot? Madonna did everything in her power to stick it to the man, tackling racism in a music video that saw her fired from working alongside Pepsi. Fortunately, she got the last laugh years later when she took the headline spot during the 2012 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is of course sponsored by Pepsi, and ended her set with none other than 'Like A Prayer'.

What do you think is Madonna's best hit? Let us know in the comments below!