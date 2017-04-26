A forthcoming unauthorised Madonna biopic entitled 'Blond Ambition' has been given the green light for production by Universal, though its subject is less than happy with the prospect. She has publicly hit out at the makers of the movie following its announcement this week.

Madonna at 2016 Billboard Women in Music Awards

A script written by Elyse Hollander, which ranked as the most loved unattached screenplay on the 2016 Black List, for 'Blond Ambition' has now been given the go ahead with the likes of Michael De Luca ('Fifty Shades of Grey') among the production team. It's Elyse's screenwriting debut, having previously worked as an uncredited assistant director for Alejandro G. Inarritu on 'Birdman'.

However, it has become obvious that Madonna will not be in any way creatively involved in the project about her life; she has made her stance on the project very clear this week, branding the writer 'a charlatan and a fool' on social media yesterday (April 25th 2017).

'Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story', she wrote on Instagram alongside a throwback picture of herself with crucifix earrings and red lipstick. 'Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.'

The film is expected to follow Madonna Louise Ciccone as she journeyed to New York in the late 70s to become a performer, struggling in a rock band but ultimately landing success as a popstar with her self-titled debut album in 1983. It explores her struggles within an industry that had little respect for her as a woman, as well as her personal endeavours with romance and oncoming world renown.

Madonna's attitude reflects that of Britney Spears when Lifetime aired 'Britney Ever After'. 'Britney Spears will not be contributing in any way, shape, or form to the Lifetime biopic... nor does it have her blessing', her representative said at the time. Not to mention countless others who have been the subject of unauthorised movie biopics.