Mackenzie Foy was fascinated by the work she did with a dialect coach for 'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' and how different accents use different muscles.
The 17-year-old actress plays Victorian heroine Clara in the new movie and needed training to alter her US accent into British tones and she learned a lot from the sessions.
She said: ''It was interesting to find out about the muscles that change the way you speak.
''I love accents and playing around with them and studying the time period and incorporating that into the character.''
And Mackenzie also practised walking in her living room to get the character's gait right.
She said: ''I did a lot of research around body language, learning how a young woman then would stand and move.''
The movie sees Clara disappear into a mysterious parallel world and Mackenzie - who is joined in the film by the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman and Keira Knightley - had a great time on the fantastical sets.
She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''There were some big set pieces and it was cool to step away from the monitors and into this magical world.''
The 'Twilight' actress is the only member of her family to be involved in the movie industry and she credits them for keeping her grounded and allowing her to continue to lead a ''normal'' life.
She said:'' My family is incredible. To them I'm just Mackenzie, I have work Mackenzie and home Mackenzie.
''My childhood has been normal, fun. I hang out with friends and do high school things like go to dances and football games.''
While Mackenzie has a number of movie offers in place, she wants to complete her studies first.
She said: ''I'm looking at some projects. But I'm just enjoying my last year at school and being a teenager.''
