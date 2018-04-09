One of the UK's best loved children's TV shows 'Worzel Gummidge' is set to make a comeback with Mackenzie Crook taking over from Jon Pertwee in the oddball lead role. It's been over thirty years since the last episode of the original aired, though a brief revivals has since been made.

Mackenzie Crook at the Broadcasting Press Awards

Mackenzie Crook, who's most famous for his roles in 'Pirates of the Caribbean', 'The Office' and 'The Detectorists', will portray the lovable scarecrow with the ability to swap heads in the new series of 'Worzel Gummidge'. However, it's not being described as a reboot of the original.

'Mackenzie Crook is currently in the very early stages of developing a contemporary adaptation of Barbara Euphan Todd's original Worzel Gummidge books as a new TV series for the BBC', his spokesperson told the Press Association.

A source later told The Sun: 'Mackenzie has been working on this for some time.'

Based on the books by English author Barbara Euphan Todd, the series originally ran from 1979 to 1981, and starred a number of now acclaimed British actors including 'Sherlock''s Una Stubbs, Connie Booth of 'Fawlty Towers', 'EastEnders' star Barbara Windsor, 'Emmerdale''s Lorraine Chase, and 'Carry On' star Bill Maynard who passed away last month aged 89.

Jon Pertwee reprised the role for Channel 4's 'Worzel Gummidge Down Under' in 1987, which continued for two seasons. It seems Crook is more than just in talks for taking over the role, though, as it looks like he's become involved in a major part of the writing and production process too.

Plus, he's also been busy on the historic fantasy drama 'Britannia', as well as currently filming the 'Watership Down' mini-series with the likes of Gemma Arterton, Nicholas Hoult, Daniel Kaluuya and James McAvoy and preparing for an upcoming film directed by Gene Fallaize entitled 'Dark Ascension II: The Journey to Hell'.