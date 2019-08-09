It doesn't feel like 25 years since Machine Head began, but that's when they unveiled their epic debut album Burn My Eyes via Roadrunner records; becoming the label's best-selling debut until Slipknot's self-titled album five years later.

Machine Head - Burn My Eyes

The Oakland heavy metal group are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first release, which incidently reached number 25 in the UK charts. However, like the majority of Machine Head's back catalogue, it didn't see nearly as much success in their homeland as it did in the UK, despite the album being awash with American themes of the time such as the Los Angeles Riots and the Waco Siege in the early 90s.

Produced by prolific heavy metal producer Colin Richardson, who had previously worked with the likes of The Exploited, Fear Factory and The Chameleons, the only singles to be released from the record were Davidian and the UK Rock number two hit Old.

It was the only studio album to feature original drummer Chris Kontos, and while they are now only two permanent members (original frontman Robb Flynn and newest member Jared MacEachern formerly of Sanctity), Machine Head are still going strong. Their last album, Catharsis, was released last year via Nuclear Blast and reached number 12 in the UK featuring ex-guitarist Phil Demmel and ex-drummer Dave McClain .

Earlier this year, Machine Head announced that drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader from the original album would reunite with Flynn for a tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of Burn My Eyes which kicks off in Germany on October 5th in Freiburg. The tour will wrap in Dublin, Ireland on November 8th, with a series of US dates yet to be announced.

"Having started rehearsals with Chris and Logan several weeks ago, I'm literally giddy with excitement at the prospect of how much fun this is going to be", Flynn had said in a statement. "Both Logan and Chris are in phenomenal playing shape, the vibe between all four of us has been incredibly positive."