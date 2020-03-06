We're going to be thinking different about fruit after watching the video for Machine Gun Kelly's new single 'Why Are You Here'. New album 'Tickets to My Downfall', co-produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker, is due to be released this month video Bad Boy and Interscope.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
