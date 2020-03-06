Artist:
Song title: Why Are You Here
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

We're going to be thinking different about fruit after watching the video for Machine Gun Kelly's new single 'Why Are You Here'. New album 'Tickets to My Downfall', co-produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker, is due to be released this month video Bad Boy and Interscope.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Machine Gun Kelly - Why Are...

Nerve

Machine Gun Kelly - Rhyme and...

Machine Gun Kelly - Rhyme and...

Machine Gun Kelly - World Series...

Machine Gun Kelly - Free the...

Machine Gun Kelly - A Little...

Machine Gun Kelly - A Little...

Machine Gun Kelly - A Little...

Beyond The Lights