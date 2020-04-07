Artist:
Song title: Champagne Supernova
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

In their latest collaboration, Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud have remained in their respective homes to deliver a stunning cover of Oasis' 1996 single 'Champagne Supernova' from their album '(What's the Story) Morning Glory?'. The pair have previously worked together in the studio, notably on MGK's song 'I Think I'm Okay'.

