The latest death hoax to hit the media is that of Machine Gun Kelly, when he got tangled up in a meme that only gamers will be familiar with. He has definitely not died of a drug overdose, despite the fact that many social media users have taking the rumour seriously.

Machine Gun Kelly at the 'Bright' premiere

The fake death story that was circulating social media suggested that the rapper, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, was found dead by his manager from a LIGMA overdose; a drug which he had allegedly been using following the onset of his beef with Eminem.

First thing's first, LIGMA is not a real thing.

The term first came about when someone on Instagram joked that Fortnite streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Belvins had died of a fictitious illness called Ligma - the idea, as far as we can gather, that someone would then ask 'What is Ligma?' only to get the reply: 'Ligma balls'.

Naturally, the average internet user isn't aware of this inside joke among gamers and gaming streamers, so many people thought he actually had died. Just as people were quick to believe that MGK had passed in the same way.

In fact, the story suggests that his death had been the result of falling into a depression after Eminem dissed him on his new album 'Kamikaze', and then again on his song 'Killshot' after MGK hit back with 'Rap Devil'.

The beef in itself has been subject to a hoax rumour, with some suggesting that the conflict is a publicity stunt set up by their shared label, Interscope. Plus, the fact that there's a screenshot circulating apparently proving that 'Rap Devil' was written well before Eminem dropped 'Kamikaze', and that the same producer - Ronny J - worked on both recordings. You'd think if it was set-up deliberately they'd be more careful about who they credit.