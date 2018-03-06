When 'Home Alone' was released all the way back in 1990, it became an instant classic and spawned a number of spin-offs, one of which even included original leading star Macaulay Culkin, in the role of Kevin McCallister. Now a classic Christmas film, 'Home Alone' is to this day beloved by millions, but Culkin may put the brakes on their appreciation for the story.

Macaulay Culkin has one big problem with the 'Home Alone' movies

The film sees the young Kevin left at home when his huge family go off on holiday to another State. It just so happens that his family house is also one targeted by a pair of thieves, who want to get their hands on whatever they can, no matter the damage done. Working to not only keep himself busy whilst his family have gone, but save himself from the evil thieves, Kevin comes up with a variety of inventions to keep the intruders at bay.

But why didn't he just reach for the phone and call the authorities? And why did the police never call the landline number to try and get in touch with Kevin?

That's something Culkin has been asking himself for some time, as he revealed in an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: "This kid's a really clever kid, right? Like, these guys are about to break in, why doesn't he just call the cops?

"He makes a master plan, he uses Micro Machines but for real, there's landlines — there are no cellphones but still [he could have called the police]. I think that's the only thing and I think that's an enormous plot hole."

Still, it would seem Kevin didn't even need the help of officials, as he did a good job of protecting himself and the home before his parents made it back. He was even left for a second time in 'Home Alone 2', and had to face the same vicious pair of intruders all over again, who were hoping to get some revenge on the youngster!