Artist:
Song title: Good News
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

Backstage footage of the late Mac Miller breaks our heart as we listen to his song 'Good News', taken from the newly released posthumous album 'Circles'. The record comes more than 16 months after the Pittsburgh singer was found dead at his home in California.

