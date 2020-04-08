The release of 'Nobody' has been pushed back to February 2021.

Universal have announced they will delay the action-thriller, which was supposed to hit cinemas on 14 August this year, for more than six months, with it now set to open on 26 February.

In its place, a currently-untitled thriller from director M. Night Shyamalan - which didn't have a fixed release date - will now be released into theatres by the studio in August.

'Nobody' is the latest offering from director Ilya Naishuller, which follows a 'nobody' Hutch Mansell, who is an average suburban dad and overlooked husband.

However, after thieves break into his home one night, his secret rage is unleashed, leading to the uncovering of huge secrets about his past.

Odenkirk also serves as a producer with Marc Provissiero through their Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment.

'John Wick' writer Derek Kolstad has written the script, while David Leitch and Kelly McCormick will produce for 87North and Braden Aftergood will produce for Eighty Two Films.

'Split' filmmaker Shyamalan has kept the details of his next project under wraps.

The director's most recent movie was 'Glass', the sequel to 'Unbreakable' and 'Split' and the final chapter in his 'Eastrail 177' trilogy, and he previously admitted he cried when he heard the film had received bad reviews.

He said: ''I was in London when I heard the US reviews for 'Glass' were poor, I was in a make-up chair for a TV show, and I cried.

But the 'Sixth Sense' director went on to explain that the first reaction to the film - which ended up making nearly $247 million worldwide - were overwhelmingly positive and meant he was even more upset when he received his negative feedback because he wasn't ''prepared'' for it.

He continued: ''We'd just come back from the London screenings, which were through the roof. We had only great screenings of the movie around the world. So essentially I wasn't prepared.

''I had this false sense of being a part of the group in a safe way. But boy, did I feel distraught that day.''