Horror film director M Night Shyamalan is to mix the ancient past with (practically) the present, announcing that he’s planning a sequel to two of his movies: Unbreakable and Split.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon (April 26th), the director, responsible for a very distinctive brand of film-making in his career spanning back nearly two decades, announced that a sequel titled Glass that would combine the backstories of both 2000’s Unbreakable and 2017’s Split was in the works, and would be released on January 18th, 2019.

Furthermore, he said that the stars of Unbreakable, Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Willis, were both signed up for the project, as well as Split actors James McAvoy and Anya Taylor Joy.

“It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, ‘Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?’,” the filmmaker tweeted. “My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

Shyamalan, 46, had hinted at such a project back in January, shortly after the release of the entertaining Split, which saw McAvoy portraying over a dozen characters as a result of the split personality of his subject.

“I want to make a final movie to finish the story of that movie and this movie, then a final conversation of that would be great,” the director said back then. “The Shyamalanverse began with Unbreakable then… It began there, then we’ll see. I have an outline.”

In addition, Universal studios released a logline for the upcoming project the same day. “Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men.”

