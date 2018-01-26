Yet another musical act has announced that they will be embarking on a farewell tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd unveiling details of their forthcoming Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour presented by SiriusXM. The tour will include support from Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company and more.

Lynryd Skynyrd at Louder Than Life festival

They've been around for over 40 years and have released more than 60 albums, but the rock and roll heroes have finally reached the end of the road. They're ready to go out in style, however, with a North American tour spanning four months.

'It's hard to imagine, after all these years, the band that Ronnie Van Zant, Allen Collins and myself started back in Jacksonville, would resonate for this long and to so many generations of fans', original member Gary Rossington said in a statement. 'I'm certain they are looking down from above, amazed that the music has touched so many.'

'We've been blessed by these great songs and the messages they carry to the fans', added frontman Johnny Van Zant. 'It's been a true honor to try and fill in my brother's footsteps for the past 31 years, keeping the music and his spirit alive.'

The shows are set to begin with a stop at West Palm Beach's Coral Sky Amphitheatre on May 4th, concluding at Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre on September 1st. There will also be a number of special guests including the likes of Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Charlie Daniels Band, Bad Company, Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Blackberry Smoke and Blackfoot.

Lynyrd Skynyrd released their last album, 'Last of a Dyin' Breed' in 2012, and their tour name is split between that and their 1977 hit record 'Street Survivors'.

Since their 1977 hiatus came to an end in 1987, the band have barely stopped touring, which makes it all the more shocking and saddening that they are finally hanging up their guitars. We can expect astounding final live renditions of 'Sweet Home Alabama' and their signature song 'Free Bird'.

More: Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer passes away

Tickets go on sale on February 2nd 2018.

Tour Dates:

Friday, May 4 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida

Saturday, May 5 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, Florida

Friday, May 11 - Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, Texas

Saturday, May 12 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman, Houston, Texas

Friday, May 18 - Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Arizona

Saturday, May 19 - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, California

Friday, May 25 - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, California

Saturday, May 26 - Glen Helen Amphitheater, San Bernadino, California

Friday, June 22 - PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, New Jersey

Saturday, June 23 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre, Wantagh, New York

Friday, June 29 - Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, North Carolina

Saturday, June 30 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, North Carolina

Friday, July 6 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Saturday, July 7 - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Virginia

Friday, July 13 - Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, New York

Saturday, July 14 - Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, Connecticut

Friday, July 20 - Xfinity Center, Mansfield, Massachusetts*

Saturday, July 21 - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, New York

Friday, July 27 - Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Saturday, July 28 - Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 3 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, Illinois

Saturday, August 4 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, Noblesville, Indiana

Friday, August 10 - DTE Energy Music Theatre, Detroit, Michigan+

Saturday, August 11 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Friday, August 17 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, August 18 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, St. Louis, Missouri

Friday, August 24 - Lakeview Amphitheatre, Syracuse, New York

Saturday, August 25 - KeyBank Pavilion, Burgettstown, Pennsylvania

Friday, August 31 - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre, Pelham, AL

Saturday, September 1 - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood, Atlanta, Georgia

*on sale at 11:00am local time

+on sale Saturday, February 3 at 10:00 am local time