Those who have recently been introduced to the world of 'Wonder Woman' likely see the live-action role as being synonymous with Gal Gadot, who starred in the big screen release as the titular hero in a recent DC Extended Universe release. Gaining critical acclaim for her portrayal, she's now cemented herself in pop culture history, but for those in the know, she's not been the first feminist icon to tackle the compelling character that is Diana Prince.

Lynda Carter played Wonder Woman on television for 3 seasons

Back in 1975, Lynda Carter brought Wonder Woman to life, playing the character in a three-season television series and bringing the DC Comics superhero to life in a way like audiences had never seen before. It was a brilliant rise to prominence for the former Miss World America, and something she still loves talking about to this day.

Being a big part of Hollywood however has come with its challenges for plenty of stars. They've had to face sexual misconduct, abuse and assault, and have recently been opening up about their history thanks to a number of different movements, including #MeToo and the Time's Up campaign. Carter has now also revealed she's been a victim of sexual misconduct, on the set of 'Wonder Woman'.

Opening up about her experience with The Daily Beast, the actress said that a member of the crew working on the series had drilled a hole into the wall of her dressing room so that he could watch her undress.

She explained: "They caught him, fired him, and drummed him out of the business. I fended off my share. And I’ve been afraid. If a man tried something, I would say, ‘Are you kidding me?'"

Carter goes on to say that another man who is already being "done in" thanks to the current #MeToo movement abused her, but said of joining the voices rallying against him: "I can’t add anything to it. I wish I could. But there’s nothing legally I could add to it, because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd. I wish I could, and if I could I would. And I would talk about it. But it ends up being about me, and not about the people who can talk about it. I don’t want it to be about me, it’s not about me. It’s about him being a scumbag. So legally I can’t do anything. If I could, I would."

Fortunately, as Carter mentions, the man in question is already in the spotlight due to his alleged misdemeanours. It's going to be interesting to see how long the scandals continue to shake Hollywood, but for as long as there are more stories to be told, we hope the world will be willing to listen.

