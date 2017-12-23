Directed by Ryan Coogler and starring Chadwick Boseman in the titular role comes new Marvel Cinematic Universe instalment, 'Black Panther'. Bringing a whole new nation into the MCU - that of Wakanda - and telling the story of how T'Challa (aka Black Panther) will transition into the role of Wakanda's leader, following the death of his father.

Lupita Nyong'o takes on the role of Nakia in 'Black Panther'

As is the case in most superhero films, he'll go up against a force that wants to do everything in their power to stop him from taking his place on the Wakanda throne. He's not the only character we'll find out more about however, with a wealth of other brilliant talent finding themselves a part of the fold.

Two of the actresses involved in the movie are Lupita Nyong'o and Letitia Wright, who take on the roles of Nakia and Shuri respectively. Whilst we don't know exactly how they'll fit into the movie's overarching narrative, they have recently been opening up about how their story won't fall into the stereotypical rivalry between women we've seen so many times before.

Speaking with Teen Vogue, Nyong'o said: "Ryan made a point of avoiding the expected female-rival narrative. In this genre, where spandex is involved, oftentimes the women are pitted against each other. In our story, there are so many different women holding their own space. Women may be in competition with each other, sure, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s an absence of love or respect."

Wright teased her character, saying she was "so refreshing", and that "she can kick butt".

She continued: She’s intelligent, she loves Wakanda, and she loves creating technology to protect her people. But you see when she’s scared, when she’s frightened, when she’s afraid for her family".

The tease of stereotypes not being adhered to is one that will put a smile on the face of many, especially following the success of DC Extended Universe release, 'Wonder Woman'. That movie proved that females within the world of superheroes can do just the same as men - and maybe even more - in representing the comic book genre. If that's what's going to be done with Nyong'o, Wright and the other females involved in 'Black Panther', then we can't wait to see how it goes down.

When 'Black Panther' does hit the big screen, we'll see how the conflict comes to a head, and how T'Challa and his companions will deal with the threat facing them and their home. It's going to be an exciting ride, and we hope everybody involved does the brilliant comic book characters involved justice.

'Black Panther' comes to cinemas across the UK on February 9, 2018.