Lupe Fiasco returns with his sixth studio album 'Drogas Light' this year, his first full release since departing Atlantic Records in 2015. It's the first of three upcoming albums - the titles of which have also been announced - all of which are to be released soon.

The 14-track album features the likes of Ty Dolla $ign, Rick Ross, BIG K.R.I.T., Gizzle, Rondo, Simon Sayz, Victoria Monet, Salim, and RXMN. It marks the first in a trilogy of albums that Lupe (real name Wasalu Muhammad Jaco) is planning to release in the near future, the others being 'Drogas' and 'Skulls'.

'Drogas Light' is Lupe Fiasco's first full release since 2015's 'Tetsuo & Youth', which reached number two in the US R&B and Rap charts. Later that year he also unveiled his mixtape 'Pharaoh Height 2/30'. The last time Lupe hit the mainstream charts with a single was with 'Old School Love' featuring Ed Sheeran, an artist who is also making a comeback this year.

For those who pre-order the forthcoming album, three singles are available as instant downloads: 'Pick Up the Phone' featuring Sebastian Lundberg, 'Wild Child' featuring Jake Torrey and 'Made In The U.S.A' featuring Bianca Sings.

Lupe Fiasco first found fame in 2006 when he released his debut album 'Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor' (an album for which he released a follow-up in 2012 entitled 'Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album Pt. 1'). The record featured the hit song 'Daydreamin'' which won a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2008. The artist had already been nominated at the Grammys three times and would go on to land a further eight nominations over the course of his hip hop career.

'Drogas Light' is set to be released on 10th February 2017 via his own label 1st & 15th Entertainment and Thirty Tigers.