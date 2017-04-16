In just a few short days, 'Pretty Little Liars' will return for the second part of its seventh season, and round off the mysterious series that has compelled viewers since its debut in 2010. Telling the story of a bunch of youngsters terrorised by an unknown aggressor, there have been some huge twists and turns throughout all episodes that have aired to-date.

Lucy Hale will reprise her role as Aria in 'Pretty Little Liars'

Now with the finishing touches coming to the series, we're expecting those twists to continue coming in thick and fast. What viewers must remember is that since the discovery of Cece Drake being revealed as 'A', a five year time jump took place, launching characters into the future and bringing a new harasser known only as 'A.D.' into proceedings.

So what should we be looking out for when the series makes its return? Actress Lucy Hale, who plays Aria in the show has given a few small details...

Speaking to HollywoodLife, she teased of the final 10 episodes: "You'll see a dark side of Aria. I was so excited because they finally gave Aria something really dark to do. So these last 10 episodes are my favourite, at least for Aria. You get to see a not so nice side of her. She may or may not betray her friends. So it was cool to get to do something a little different."

Hale added: "Usually with our finales, we leave fans hanging. But this time, we leave everyone satisfied. Of course, there may be some new questions, but you'll get the answers you've been looking for. It's long, too. It's two hours, so there's a lot that happens. And there's a wedding."

Exactly who'll be tying the knot in the final episodes is anybody's guess, as Hale wasn't willing to share anymore information. When asked whether her character could actually be the one putting her friends through hell, she acted coy and hinted that anything was possible.

She returns to the screen later this month on Freeform in the US (starting Tuesday, April 18) and Netflix in the UK (Wednesday, April 19), alongside leading co-stars Shay Mitchell, Ashley Benson and Troian Bellisario.