Last year, news from the Redknapp family wasn't always positive as former husband and wife, Louise and Jamie, announced their divorce. More recently, patriarch Harry Redknapp has stolen the hearts of millions following his winning turn on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Louise and Jamie Redknapp divorced in 2017

Now, the former football manager has spoken of the darker times of their divorce and revealed Louise and Jamie's split 'hit the family hard'.

Speaking to The Sun, 71-year-old Harry described the split as a 'choker', after learning his 45-year-old son and the singer, 44, were filing for divorce after 19-years of marriage.

He said: "It was very difficult for us, it was a choker. We love Louise as well, it was a big blow to all of us."

Louise and Jamie, parents to two boys, Charley, 14, and Beau, 10, went through a high publicised divorce in 2017 that was eventually finalised during a 25 minute hearing last December.

Despite the couple parting ways, Harry reassured that Louise is very much still part of the family, as he added: "It's all amicable, absolutely, Sandra talks to Louise’s mum all the time."

Louise returned to the spotlight in 2016's Strictly Come Dancing and starred in a touring version of musical Cabaret. She has thrown herself into her work since the marriage split and relaunched her singing career.

The latest series of I'm A Celeb has proved to be the most successful yet, garnering the show its highest ratings in its entire history - despite famous duo Ant and Dec losing Ant and being replaced by This Morning presenter, Holly Willoughby.

Harry won the hearts of the nation when he spoke about his enduring love for his wife of 54 years, Sandra during his stint in the jungle.

During his time in the Australian outback, he told his campmates he calls the auburn beauty ten times a day and likened his relationship to 'winning the lottery'.