Louise Redknapp has reportedly “told friends” that she and her husband Jamie have split up after 19 years of marriage, amid previous reports that the couple was going through a rocky patch.

Over the last few months, the celeb couple have publicly denied that their marriage is in trouble. However, a new report in The Sun has claimed that Louise, 42, has told her close friends that she has split from Jamie and that they are formally living apart.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the tabloid paper that the former Eternal singer and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ finalist has been “quite open” among her social circle, but that both she and Jamie were “determined to protect” the interests of their two sons, 12 year old Charley and 8 year old Beau, as far as possible during their separation.

Louise Redknapp in March 2017

“It’s a very difficult situation because of their two children who they are both determined to protect,” the source said on Wednesday (July 12th). “That’s why they’re not prepared to officially end the marriage or comment publicly. They hope time apart might fix things, even though that doesn’t look likely.”

Furthermore, the same paper also reported that former Spurs, Liverpool and England international footballer Jamie, 44, cancelled press interviews promoting his Sky show ‘A League of Their Own’ with colleagues James Corden and Jack Whitehall at short notice following the reports.

Louise, who makes her stage debut in a production of ‘Cabaret’ later this year, told the media after The Sun originally reported marriage difficulties back in April that the rumours were “surreal”.

“Me and Jamie had just been out for dinner at Zuma, and were in bed together when we saw on Sky that our marriage was in trouble,” she said. “We’re great – don’t worry about us, everything’s fine.”

The couple tied the knot back in June 1998 at a ceremony in Bermuda, having met a couple of years previously.

