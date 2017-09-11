They were the showbiz couple nobody wanted to believe had come to the end of the road - but it seems that 90s pop star Louise and her husband footballer Jamie Redknapp are officially calling it quits after the singer filed for a "quickie divorce".

Louise Redknapp has reportedly filed for a quickie divorce from her husband, Jamie

Rumours of a separation have been circulating around the couple since July with reports of Louise partying with her single girlfriends rife.

Now, according to the MailOnline, the 42-year-old singer and her footballer husband are 'no closer to getting back together' and want to call things off by the end of the year.

Claiming the pair had not managed to resolve their issues, the insider added: "They are no closer to getting back together since when they first split in July.

"Louise now wants to agree a timetable with Jamie to bring the marriage to an end."

It had previously been reported the 19-year marriage came to an end following Louise’s appearance on popular BBC reality show, Strictly Come Dancing, during which it has been suggested she gained a new lease of life.

Despite this, recent photographs of the pair showed them both wearing their wedding rings just four days ago.

Reports have been swirling since July that the long-term couple, who share sons Charley, 12, and Beau, eight, have called off their marriage.

The pair have so far stayed quiet on the claims, but sources have alleged Louise has 'thrown away the rule book', after spending increasingly more time with her new best friend Daisy, whom she met on Strictly last year.

A source said: "It's like Louise is rebelling against all the rules. With Jamie, her life had to revolve around his football schedule and it was always about him.

"Now it's like she thrown away the rule book, she can do what she wants. She loves her new life."