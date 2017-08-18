One fourth of famous pop group One Direction has revealed his new solo career is harder to cope with than being part of the internationally famous band. Louis Tomlinson - who tragically lost his mum last year - is currently on a hiatus from 1D and pursuing his own music.

Louis Tomlinson explained the differences between being in a band and going solo

The 25-year-old released his debut solo single - Just Hold On - as a collaboration with American DJ Steve Aoki in December 2016 as he and his bandmates, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne, continue to take time out of One Direction.

But Louis admitted that working alone came with more challenges and was less fun than being in a group.

Speaking on MTV Asks, he said: "It's definitely a lot harder in that, I'm sure everyone would say that when we first went into the band we were obviously very young and we all got on so well, but we felt kind of impenetrable at that time.

"So, I think, you know, naturally as you got older and also now I'm out on my own, you feel the pressures more I suppose. I don't think either is better or worse.

"In terms of fun of course it's gonna be more fun when you're in the band and you've got people to share it with."

The star rose to prominence in 2010 as part of a group of young men who stormed to second place in ITV’s the X Factor and most of the boys have kept a close relationship with Syco label executive and X Factor judge, Simon Cowell.

Speaking about his humble beginnings, the international superstar said: "I mean, I think, I don't believe anyone who says that they knew they were gonna be a star, I mean, it's one of those things that so many eventualities of things that can affect it, that's it too hard to ever predict.

"When I first auditioned for 'The X Factor' I'd actually already auditioned the year before and the most important thing for me and to just set my goals was just getting through the initial audition. And get an opinion from Simon Cowell and stuff, so, yeah, I think it's difficult I don't think anyone can really foresee the craziness that is this.

"I think I would have probably just thought it was too unrealistic."