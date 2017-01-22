Louis Tomlinson and ex Briana Jungwirth celebrated the first birthday of their son Freddie Reign on Saturday.

In a video posted to Briana’s Instagram account, the One Direction star was seen holding up his son as he tottered towards his birthday cake. Briana captioned the super-cute clip, ‘Special first birthday :)’.

A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

On Twitter Louis thanked fans for the messages as his son celebrated his big day. “Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages,” he wrote.

More: Louis Tomlinson Parts Ways With Girlfriend Danielle After More Than A Year

Briana’s mother Tammi also shared a photo from the celebrations on Instagram and paid tribute to Louis’ late mother, Johannah Deakin, who tragically passed away last month. “Lovely day with my gorgeous grandson, Happy Birthday Freddie!” Tammi wrote.

A photo posted by Tammi Clark (@1beachgirlxo) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

“We all love you so much! You have such a beautiful spirit just like your grandma Jay, missing her so much. She is your angel now watching your every step, guiding you, and in our hearts today on your special day and always.”

More: Louis Tomlinson Speaks About His Mother's Death For The First Time

Last week it was confirmed that Louis had split from his girlfriend Danielle Campbell, after just over a year of dating. A source told The Sun: “Louis and Danielle have made the decision to split up but they are still going to be mates. They’re still talking to each other and there is no bad feeling whatsoever. It’s really sad because Danielle has been there for Louis through this horrible time.”