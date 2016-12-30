Briana Jungwirth, the mother of Louis Tomlinson’s baby son Freddie, is reportedly at loggerheads with a number of One Direction fan sites after her stepfather supposedly wrote letters to sites for publishing false stories about her.

TMZ reported on Thursday (December 29th) that Brett Clark, who is 23 year old Briana’s stepdad, threatened to sue the owner of a number of 1D fan sites after they allegedly published false articles concerning, among other things, Briana and her appearance, her ongoing relationship with former lover Louis, and even the paternity of their 11 month old son Freddie.

The woman in question, who is not named in the reports but who owns all of the fan sites in question, has reportedly retaliated to the letters, insisting that they are covered under the First Amendment which protects the right to free speech.

A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianaashleyjungwirth) on Oct 22, 2016 at 3:12pm PDT

Briana fell pregnant with Freddie in 2015 after a brief fling, and welcomed the baby boy into the world on January 21st this year. Although they split up long before the birth, 1D star Louis, also 23, has moved more or less permanently to the US in order to spend time with his son.

More: Louis Tomlinson breaks Instagram silence following the death of his mother

A stylist by profession, Briana has long suffered at the hands of online trolls since the news broke that she was expecting the star’s baby, with typical comments referring to her as a ‘gold digger’ and variations on that theme. In particular, she came under fire when her relationship with Jayk Purdy ended this year.

Elsewhere, it’s been a tough and stressful month for Tomlinson, with the news that his mother Johannah Deakin passed away from leukaemia early in December alongside the launch of his solo career.

Briana herself paid tribute to Deakin, sharing via her Instagram: “My heart aches. Every time I look at Freddie, I see you in him Jay. I will always remember the times we shared and the talks we had.”

More: Clean Bandit beat Matt Terry and Louis Tomlinson to Christmas Number One