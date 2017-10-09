What does a former rockstar have to do to lose his die hard fans? Apparently a lot, because Ian Watkins has just cost a mother her daughter after she struck up a relationship within while he was behind bars - despite knowing his sordid criminal history.

Ian Watkins performing live

The ex-frontman of Welsh band Lostprophets has reportedly been grooming the 21-year-old mother of a 2-year-old girl after the woman wrote a fan letter to him telling him that there were still people who cared. She apparently believed he was innocent, even visiting him at HM Prison Wakefield - a Category A institution - where he allegedly told her he loved her and encouraged her to wear an engagement ring.

According to The Sun, it seems he has no intention of reforming. Despite serving a sentence of 35 years for 13 charges of attempted rape and sexual assault on children as young as 12 months, he allegedly asked the single mother - who has been a fan of the singer since she was 16 - if her daughter came into her room 'during sex'.

'This is an absolute shambles. We're sickened', a representative for children's charity NSPCC said in a statement. 'It's utterly bewildering that he could carry on grooming. It shows contempt for children he abused, and raises serious questions about supervision.'

Since the incident, the woman's toddler has been taken into care and her phone and laptop have been confiscated, despite previously telling a friend, 'I won't let my daughter near him'. Those at Wakefield Prison insist that there was 'nothing untoward' about their correspondence, while Lincolnshire Police said: 'We will always take action to safeguard vulnerable adults and children.'

More: Ian Watkins' Lostprophets band mates talk about the convict

Last month The Sun reported that an individual who makes regular visits to the prison noticed that Watkins had been receiving visits from a number of young 'goth' females, who the source claimed to have witnessed him kissing and holding hands.