Loretta Lynn is back home and well on her way to recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this year. However, the rest of her tour dates for this year have been scrapped and her new album now won't hit shelves until early next year. It's a shame, but fans just want her to put her health first.

Loretta Lynn at the Billboard Women in Music Awards

The 85-year-old country star was rushed to hospital after having a stroke on May 4th at her home in Hurricane Mills. But after weeks of rehabilitation, she is expected to be back to her normal health in no time and is now recuperating at home. We'll have to wait a few more months for album number 41, 'Wouldn't It Be Great'.

'My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you', Loretta said in a statement to her fans on Facebook. 'I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can't wait to share it.'

She goes on to say reveal how much progress she is making, and compares her immortality to that of Willie Nelson. 'I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me', she continued. 'I am getting stronger every day and can't wait to get back out there with all of you. I'm just letting everybody know that Willie ain't dead yet and neither am I, and I can't wait to see all of you on the road!'

'Wouldn't It Be Great' was going to be released on August 18th 2017, but now it won't arrive until some time in 2018. It follows Loretta's near universally acclaimed 2016 release 'Full Circle' and has been produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and Johnny Cash's son John Carter Cash. As well as new songs, the album includes new recordings of her classic hits the likes of 'Coal Miner's Daughter', 'Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'' and 'God Makes No Mistakes'.