If you ever needed proof that Lorde can sing almost anything, her cover of Kanye West's 'Love Lockdown' during her Chicago show is pretty much that. She sang a raw a cappella rendition of the 2008 hit on stage and fans are absolutely in love with it.

Lorde at the Musicares Person of the Year Awards

The 21-year-old New Zealander's cover of the track - which featured on Kanye West's fourth album '808s & Heartbreak' - was so good, that now we're left wondering whether it beat Glass Animals' version of the track from their 2014 'Pools' EP. She certainly comes close.

Lorde belted out 90 seconds of the song on Tuesday (March 17th 2018) at the Allstate Arena, and even segued into 'Runaway' - Kanye's song with Pusha T from 2010's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy - during her performance of 'Liability'.

It's not the first time she's covered Kanye West on the live stage. She did 'Runaway' last year during her Coachella set and performed 'Hold My Liquor' from the 'Yeezus' album in New Zealand in 2013.

Currently on her Melodrama World Tour, Lorde is supporting her second album release from last year, which came four years after her stellar debut 'Pure Heroine' and its stand-out hit 'Royals'. She'd taken a long break from music to deal with the trials and tribulations that comes with leaving one's teen years behind.

It proved to be great material for her new album though, as 'Melodrama' ended up winning her her second Brit Award, six New Zealand Music Awards and a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

She hit headlines for a very different reason earlier this year, inciting controversy by cancelling a scheduled concert in Tel Aviv, Israel in solidarity with Palestine activists.

Of course, when it comes to a cultural boycott of this kind, you are always going to receive backlash from one side or the other, and indeed many Israel supporters urged her to reconsider with one even branding her a 'bigot' for going through with her Russian shows despite some of Putin's controversial ideas.

The remainder of the year sees Lorde performing North America and Europe as well as Indonesia and Brazil.