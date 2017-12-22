Lorde is believed to be considering cancelling a concert in Israel.

The 21-year-old singer - whose full name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - is considering ''all options'' about performing in an upcoming gig in Tel Aviv, after she received criticism from her fans who asked her to cancel the gig as a sign of protest against the country's occupation of Palestine.

The 'Royals' hitmaker said: ''Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too (sic).''

This news comes after two people, named Nadia Abu-Shanab and Justine Sachs, penned a letter to the musician, which was shared on The Spinoff, pleading with Lorde to take an ''artistic boycott'' and avoid performing on June 5, 2018.

The note read: ''Dear Lorde ... we're two young women based in Aotearoa, one Jewish, one Palestinian.

''Today, millions of people stand opposed to the Israeli government's policies of oppression, ethnic cleansing, human rights violations, occupation and apartheid. As part of this struggle, we believe that an economic, intellectual and artistic boycott is an effective way of speaking out against these crimes. This worked very effectively against apartheid in South Africa, and we hope it can work again.''