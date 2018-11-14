Lorde has hit out at Kanye West and Kid Cudi, accusing the rappers of stealing her idea of a ‘floating’ Perspex cage for their stage design.

The two rappers, who collaborated earlier in 2018 on an album entitled Kids See Ghosts, performed live together for the first time over the weekend at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. It saw them both suspended in a Perspex box above the stage – something very similar to the technology utilised by Lorde during her Melodrama world tour last year.

“I’m proud of the work I do, and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” she wrote in an Instagram story, showing an image of her tour with images of West and Kid Cudi’s performance.

“But don’t steal – not from women or anyone else – not in 2018 or ever.”

The rappers haven’t responded to Lorde’s comments, but stage designer Es Devlin, who has collaborated with both Kanye and the 22 year old New Zealand-born singer, has indicated that she actually created the ‘fish-tank’ style stage for the rapper way back in 2007.

Kanye recently announced that he would be yet again delaying the release of his new studio album, Yandhi.

The album had been due to follow June's mini-album ye out of the traps back on September 29th. He originally put that date back to November 23rd, but after the Camp Flog Gnaw performance, the 41 year old said that he realised it still wasn’t ready.

“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realise the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding," he said.

