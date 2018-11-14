She claims that the Kids See Ghosts duo used the same Es Devlin 'floating perspex cage' idea that she used on her Melodrama world tour last year.
Lorde has hit out at Kanye West and Kid Cudi, accusing the rappers of stealing her idea of a ‘floating’ Perspex cage for their stage design.
The two rappers, who collaborated earlier in 2018 on an album entitled Kids See Ghosts, performed live together for the first time over the weekend at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles. It saw them both suspended in a Perspex box above the stage – something very similar to the technology utilised by Lorde during her Melodrama world tour last year.
“I’m proud of the work I do, and it’s flattering when other artists feel inspired by it, to the extent that they choose to try it on themselves,” she wrote in an Instagram story, showing an image of her tour with images of West and Kid Cudi’s performance.
“But don’t steal – not from women or anyone else – not in 2018 or ever.”
Lorde performing in 2017 - the cage can be seen in the background
The rappers haven’t responded to Lorde’s comments, but stage designer Es Devlin, who has collaborated with both Kanye and the 22 year old New Zealand-born singer, has indicated that she actually created the ‘fish-tank’ style stage for the rapper way back in 2007.
Kanye recently announced that he would be yet again delaying the release of his new studio album, Yandhi.
CARMEN by Georges Bizet , English National Opera 2007. . In Act 3 of Carmen, Jose decides to leave the rules and formal certainty of the army in search of liberation: The quest means un-mooring oneself from the known and risking anarchy, chaos, loss of identity. The idea of a floating glass box of course is not in any way new and the geometry precedes all of us. The form finds another layer of resonance in each new context. I did not design the recent Kids See Ghosts performance: I worked with Lorde on the design for her Coachella performance : I admire both and see no imitation at work here: I think the more interesting point is that both artists, responding to our dis-jointed times, are being drawn to this gesture of the fragile floating room: the world un-moored from gravity : where the rules of civilisation and identity as we have known them may soon no longer apply.
The album had been due to follow June's mini-album ye out of the traps back on September 29th. He originally put that date back to November 23rd, but after the Camp Flog Gnaw performance, the 41 year old said that he realised it still wasn’t ready.
“It felt so good being on the stage last night with my brother Cudi. After performing again, I realise the new album I’ve been working on isn’t ready yet. I’ll announce the release date once it’s done. Thank you for understanding," he said.
