Lorde has finally opened up about the criticism she received following her non-singing all-dancing performance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards last month. She thinks people were uncomfortable with the show because she looked like she was enjoying herself too much.

Lorde arriving at the 2017 MTV VMAs

The 20-year-old popstar has never exactly been known for being conventional, but she took her performance art a step further by doing a dance routine to her song 'Homemade Dynamite' at the MTV VMAs on August 27th rather than singing it live. She was struggling with the flu at the time, so the audience at The Forum in California were lucky she even made it out onto the stage.

'It's sort of embarrassing to watch someone experience intense joy. Way more than pain', she said in a recent 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast. 'I think that's why people find what I do quite disconcerting. People got, like, so angry about me performing at the VMAs. I just danced. I just danced! And I danced with full f***ing joy. Some people were like, 'We get it, we love it.' And some people were like, 'This is offensive that I have to watch this.''

It's true that there was nothing technically impressive about Lorde's moves that rendered it a particularly exciting performance, but the mere fact that she went out onto that stage in front of a massive audience expecting a singer and instead delivered a dance routine was a courageous move that ought to be praised and encouraged.

People have been doing unexpected things on stage for years, and those are the kinds of shows you remember. There's something almost transcendiary about coming out and experiencing music in the same way that the majority of the world's population does, and we hope that more stars can show off their 'don't give a damn' attitude.

As for why some people still can't deal with it? 'It's because it's so private seeing someone experience such joy publicily', Lorde says.