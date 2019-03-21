With the announcement of the Lollapalooza 2019 line-up, many are excited to see the likes of Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots and The Strokes topping the bill at the Chicago festival this year. But we've directed our attention to some of the gems further down the list, that certainly warrant just as much excitement.

Calpurnia

You might not have heard of this band but we bet you will already know the lead vocalist very well. 16-year-old Finn Wolfhard, of Stranger Things and It fame, fronts this Vancouver alt-rock collective who dropped their debut EP Scout last year and made their TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live. For a band so young, there's an authentic 90s college rock vibe that we just can't get enough of.

Fitz And The Tantrums

It's been almost three years since they dropped their critically acclaimed self-titled third album, so it's safe to say we're kind of missing Fitz and the Tantrums. They're a LA band whose sound is described as indie-pop meets neo-soul, and they're exactly the kind of vibrant danceworthy event that Lollapalooza is all about.

Idles

These British punk rockers have been making waves with their stellar second album Joy as an Act of Resistance since its release last year. It reached number 5 on the UK charts and it's one of those albums that will surely go down as one you need to hear before you die. This year they were nominated for Best Breakthrough Act at the 2019 Brit Awards.

Sigrid

We've got a real soft spot for Scandinavian pop so 22-year-old Norwegian Sigrid is literally everything. She won the BBC Sound of 2018 poll and reached number 4 in the UK with her synth-pop debut album Sucker Punch released earlier this month. She is most definitely one to watch.

Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers

This unique brand of alternative hip-hop had us mesmerised when we first heard their single Peach Scone last year. Johnson himself, aka Frank Lopes Jr., doesn't consider himself a rapper per se; his aesthetic fits more into the spoken word bracket, but we still have yet to hear anything quite like it. An absolute must-see.

Sharon Van Etten

She's been making music for nearly fifteen years, but Sharon Van Etten's fifth album Remind Me Tomorrow - which dropped in January this year - comes after becoming recognisable for her cameo in Twin Peaks and recurring role in The OA. The New Jersey singer remains an important fixture on the indie label Jagjaguwar.

Bring Me The Horizon

Much like Panic! At The Disco hung up their emo sound for a more accessible pop aesthetic, Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon have abandoned metalcore in favour of electronic pop with their sixth album Amo. As cynical as some were about this dramatic shift, it's actually a really excellent album and we can wait to hear more from them.