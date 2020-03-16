Little Mix have something to say to haters with their new video for 'Wasabi'; a track which you may well remember from their 2018 album 'LM5'. We don't know why it was never released as a single, but it's one hell of a pop tune.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
