Artist:
Song title: Think About Us ft. Ty Dolla $ign
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Little Mix have teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign in a steamy dance video for their latest song 'Think About Us'. It's the newest single from their fifth album 'LM5', and it seems the video continues to show the growth of the group with total honesty. They're not letting the negative comments get in the way of their newest aesthetic.

