Artist:
Song title: Bounce Back
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Pop

Little Mix are back with a brand new single entitled 'Bounce Back', which comes ahead of their sixth studio album. The energetic tune samples 'Back to Life' by Soul II Soul and comes alongside a colourful new video.

