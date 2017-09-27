Little Mix were forced to perform as a trio at the iHeart Radio music festival in Las Vegas over the weekend after Perrie Edwards pulled out due to a then unspecified illness. She has now reached out to apologise to her fans for her absence, and reassure her that she is doing a lot better.

Perrie Edwards performing with Little Mix in Trafalgar Square

The 24-year-old had to be admitted to Sunrise Hospital in the Nevada city after suffering an apparent stomach complaint. Bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall continued with their festival appearance without her, but luckily she has already been discharged.

'Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem. She saw a doctor and was sadly unable to perform', a source told MailOnline. Meanwhile, the singer also released her own statement of regret.

'I'm out of hospital. In my own bed, and on the mend', she wrote in a post that was submitted on the Little Mix Twitter page. 'Thanks to mother goose, nurse Sam and doctor Hatchi I should be fine in no time. Sorry to have let you all down, I [obviously] would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn't fit to perform. Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me!'

More: Little Mix cancel Belfast gigs

It's not the first time illness has interrupted the girl group's performance schedule. Last year, they cancelled two shows at the SSE Arena in Belfast just minutes before they were due to walk on stage for the first one after Jesy complained of feeling unwell. They were forced to drop out of both the matinee and evening performances. Plus, Jesy also ended up dropping out of a Japan show on that same tour after developing an ear infection that left her unable to fly.