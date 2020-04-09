Little Mix have penned a song dedicated to the transgender community.

Jade Thirlwall - who is joined by Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne-Pinnock and Perrie Edwards in the 'Woman Like Me' group - has revealed she co-wrote the track with long-time collaborator, Camille Purcell, with the aim being to ''raise awareness'', as she feels it's their responsibility as a girl group with such a ''massive'' LGBTQ+ following.

The 27-year-old beauty told Gaydio: ''We wrote a song that me and Camille thought would be a great trans awareness song. We haven't recorded it yet but I'm on the case.

''It's so important. We are always trying to raise awareness.

''I think we have a duty to really, we've got such a massive LGBT fan base and I want to make sure that we practise what we preach and we are walking the walk instead of talking the talk.''

Jade previously revealed she and her 'Black Magic' bandmates have taken the time to educate themselves about women's rights, LGBTQ+ issues and the Black Lives Matter campaign, so they can write and speak about them from an ''educated'' background.

She said: ''We were scared to say the wrong thing, basically. We didn't want to talk about something if we felt we weren't truly educated in it. But there's a change that comes with age, and also learning more about what's going on in the world. I think we're all doing that more in general, about the things we're passionate about - whether it's women's rights, LGBTQ issues or Black Lives Matter.''

Meanwhile, previous track 'Woman's World' from their last record, 'LM5', was about the #MeToo movement.

The 'Think About Us' singers wrote the female empowerment anthem as a direct response to the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Jade said: ''So we wrote this song when the whole #MeToo movement was coming about. You know ... I was so angry about what was going on. It was important to write it with [producer Jez Ashurst], who's a man. It holds an important message.''

Little Mix recently returned with new single, 'Break Up Song', from their upcoming sixth studio album.