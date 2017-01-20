Little Mix have been criticised yet again for being too 'raunchy' after unveiling the video for their latest single 'Touch' featuring a lot of erotic dancing. However, it just shows how the group are refusing to listen to the negative and are taking their new ethos and running with it.

Little Mix release the video for 'Touch'

From filmmakers Director X and Parris Goebel, the video sees each member of Little Mix - Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - scantily clad in thigh high boots and a lot of leg on show, dancing suggestively with groups of several man with lots of booty poppin' and hip gyrations. Despite the fact that sexy dancing, hot pants, leotards and boots have become their hallmark, some people have taken offence at the raunchy material of their latest video project, voicing their disapproval over Twitter and other social media platforms.

It's not the first time they have been criticised for the sexual nature of their performances and, indeed, their songs. Their Latex-clad performance of 'Shout Out To My Ex' on 'The X Factor' back in October raised some eyebrows, not helped by the lyric: 'I hope she gettin' better sex/ Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did'.

Even former Spice Girl Mel C had something to say about their image. 'They are getting more provocative', she told the Sunday People. 'They are all gorgeous and great singers. But they weren't sexy and it's got more and more that way. I love them - but I just say, 'Stay you'.'

Little mix unveiled their fourth studio album 'Glory Days' in November 2016, reaching number one in the UK Album Chart for the very first time in their career. Tickets for their eagerly anticipated Summer Shout Out tour became available today, with shows such as Dundee's Slessor Gardens selling out within minutes on major ticket vendor websites.