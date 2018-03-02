Little Mix have hit back at their critics who feel that they dress too raunchily, with singer Jade Thirlwall saying that the band are “not a**** what people think” and that “we will dress how we want to dress”.

The British girl band have often come under fire for their wardrobe choices on-stage over the years, and former Spice Girl Mel B has even gone as far as to say she won’t let her daughter follow Little Mix any longer because she feels their image has become too sexualised.

However, speaking on stage at the Global Awards on Thursday night (March 1st) – where they took home three awards for Best Artist, Best Group and Best Song (for ‘Power’ with Stormzy) – the band took the opportunity to address those who judge them for their sartorial choices.

“As a girl band, and as women, we do face a lot of scrutiny, whether it's for the way we look, how much thigh we get out, how we dance, what we sing about,” Thirlwall told the crowd in London. “And we just want to say that, although one day we hope that does stop, right now we're really not arsed what people think. We are women, we’ll dress how we want to dress, if we want to do a twerk, we’ll do a twerk!”

Even before the furore over their image in their recent single ‘Touch’, Little Mix had been criticised for how they dressed for the One Love Manchester benefit concert last summer, when they were compared to ‘strippers’.

“It's obviously quite hard for women in the music industry,” continued the 25 year old dancer and singer. “The fact we've managed to last nearly seven years now and still be going strong is amazing, and we have a lot of people to thank for that.”

“Who do we thank? Firstly ourselves. Because if it wasn't for our friendship, we wouldn't still be going strong,” Thirlwall finished. “We will always encourage our fans, especially our female fans, to be themselves and do whatever they want to do with our music, so thank you very much!”

