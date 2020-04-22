Little Mix have cancelled their summer UK tour.

The girl group - which is comprised of Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - have been forced to axe the shows due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on mass gatherings.

In a statement issued on Twitter, the 'Break Up Song' hitmakers wrote: ''We are so sad to announce that following the latest government advice, we have to cancel our upcoming UK Summer Tour.

''The health and safety of our fans and crew is always our number one priority.

''Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not received an email by May 5th.

''Please stay safe and stay home, lots of love, the girls x (sic)''

The 21-date run was due to begin on June 26 at The Falkirk Stadium in Scotland and wrap on July 26 in Aberdeen.

The 'Shout Out to my Ex' group were also due to headline BST Hyde Park on July 4 in London, but the summer festival series has also been cancelled.

The BRIT Award-winners previously teased how ''excited'' they were to hit the road this summer.

In a video announcement, Jesy said: ''We have some huge news that we are so excited about, that we want to share with you guys.

''We are heading back on the road next year for our summer 2020 tour. This will include a date playing the legendary American Express Presents BST Hyde Park in London.''

Their last run was in support of their LP 'LM5', which wrapped in November.

Little Mix released 'Break Up Song', in March, the lead single from their upcoming sixth studio album.