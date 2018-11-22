Controversial TV presenter Piers Morgan regularly finds himself in spats with other social media users; however, he met his match when superstar singer Ariana Grande took him to task on Twitter for his comments and criticism over girl band Little Mix.

Ariana Grande has refused to take criticism of her peers lying down

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 53, had attacked the British girl group for a nude promo shot, in which they appear tastefully with various insults they have received throughout their careers written across their bodies.

He had also recently criticised American presenter Ellen Degeneres, who he dubbed a 'hypocrite' after she marked International Men's Day by sharing a montage of male celebrities.

Ariana's mother Joan jumped to Little Mix and Ellen's defence telling Piers that if he couldn't say anything nice, he shouldn't say anything at all.

MORE: Ariana Grande Sends Fans Over The Rainbow With One Love Manchester Concert

But the former newspaper editor refused to stay silent and hit back at Joan for speaking up.

To Ariana, the criticism of her mother seems to have been one critic too far and the 25-year-old Dangerous Woman hitmaker struck back at Piers.

She tweeted: "@piersmorgan, i look forward to the day you realize there are other ways to go about making yourself relevant than to criticize young, beautiful, successful women for everything they do."

Using her current catchphrase and single title, the star also defended Ellen and wrote: "Ellen is an incredible & kind human being.

MORE: Ariana Grande Says Mac Miller Should Still Be Here

"I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because i choose to. women can be sexual AND talented. naked and dignified. it’s OUR choice. & we will keep fighting til people understand. i say this w all due respect but thank u, next."

Little Mix's picture - to promote their new single, Strip - was the original instigator of the spat but, as the band have toured with Ariana and her mother were quick to leap to their defence.

Ariana tweeted: "keep fighting the fight divas @LittleMix your sisters have your back."