Lisa Stansfield is decked out in gold in the video for her latest song 'Billionaire'. It's the first single from her upcoming new album 'Deeper', which she has described as a 'voyage of discovery'.
'Deeper' is Lisa's eighth studio album and has been co-produced by Ian Devaney and Mark Cotgrove. It's the follow-up to her 2014 release 'Seven' which reached the top 20 in the UK charts.
'Creating this album was a wonderful adventure', she said. 'I really believe there's a special something in this record. I'm so excited to let it go out into the big wide world with pride.'
Other highlights on the new record include the genre-bending 'Twisted', Soul Chart topper 'Everything' and a cover of The Family Stand's 'Ghetto Heaven'.
Lisa Stanfield is set to hit the road in the UK in April, kicking off at Derngate in Northampton on April 6th. She'll also perform at the London Palladium, and across Europe in countries such as France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.
'Deeper' will be released on April 6th 2018 through earMUSIC.
Tour Dates:
06.04. Derngate - Northampton (UK)
07.04. G Live - Guildford (UK)
08.04. Pavilion Theatre - Bournemouth (UK)
10.04. Philharmonic - Liverpool (UK)
11.04. Queens Hall - Edinburgh (UK)
12.04. Sage - Gateshead (UK)
14.04. Baths Hall - Scunthorpe (UK)
15.04. Lowry - Salford (UK)
17.04. Symphony Hall - Birmingham (UK)
19.04. Barbican - York (UK)
20.04. Pavilion - Southend (UK)
21.04. Palladium - London (UK)
23.04. Trianon - Paris (FR)
24.04. Melkweg - Amsterdam (NL)
25.04. De Roma - Antwerp (BE)
27.04. Auditorium Cite des Congres - Nantes (FR)
28.04. Theatre Femina - Bordeaux (FR)
30.04. Kaufleuten - Zurich (CH)
01.05. Philharmonie - Munich (DE)
02.05 Ottakringer Brauerei - Vienna (AT)
04.05. Haus Auensee - Leipzig (DE)
05.05. Mehr!Theater - Hamburg (DE)
06.05. Friedrichstadtpalast - Berlin (DE)
08.05. Theaterhaus - Stuttgart (DE)
10.05. Alte Oper - W Festival - Frankfurt (DE)
11.05. Capitol Theater - Düsseldorf (DE)
13.05. Theater Am Aegi - Hannover (DE)
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
A drama set around a cultural movement in 1970s Britain, this film captures the period...
John (Elliot James Langridge) doesn't fit in. He is victimised by his teacher (Steve Coogan),...