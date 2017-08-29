Lisa Loeb is coming with a sleepy new covers album for all the family. 'Lullaby Girl' is an Amazon Original album featuring a band led by Larry Goldings who co-produced it with Rich Jacques, and classics like 'Be My Baby', 'Dream Is A Wish' and 'Dream A Little Dream'.

Lisa Loeb at 'The Emoji Movie' premiere

The singer, whose best known hit is the 1994 'Reality Bites' soundtrack number one 'Stay (I Missed You)', is set to release a brand new album this Fall, available exclusively through Amazon. The first track from the record is a gloriously dreamy cover of 'Be My Baby' by The Ronettes.

'I'm so excited for everyone to hear this collection of classics recorded with an amazing group of musicians', Lisa said in a statement. 'I feel like we've come up with a new take on classics that people will really enjoy. We live in a time where everything happens so quickly, but with this album, you'll be able to slow it all down and relax.'

The key thing about 'Lullaby Girl' is that it's completely family friendly, and was originally going to be focused just towards children. She's partnering with Amazon Music yet again - following the success of the award-winning 'Feel What You Feel' from last year - because she just loves the convenience that it's streaming service provides.

'As an independent artist, it's wonderful to find new ways of sharing my music and Amazon reaches an incredibly wide audience', she said. 'As a parent, I love the convenience of selecting music from Amazon. The company offers fans easy and fun ways to discover and enjoy new music.'

The album includes tracks like Fleetwood Mac's 'Don't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow', Ozzie Nelson's 'Dream A Little Dream', The Beach Boys' 'In My Room', The Five Stairsteps' 'O-o-h Child', Jackie DeShannon's 'What The World Needs Now' and 'Dream Is A Wish' from the Cinderella soundtrack.

'Lullaby Girl' is set to be released on October 6th 2017.