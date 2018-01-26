With the appearance of iconic sitcom Friends on streaming service Netflix and a fake film ‘trailer’ doing the rounds, everyone’s favourite 90s/early 00s group of chums has been placed firmly back in the spotlight. But some of the 'Friends' are not too keen on reprising their roles.

Lisa Kudrow has responded to the fake Friends 'trailer' one superfan has created

Actress Lisa Kudrow, who played quirky Phoebe Buffay in the hit show, has addressed rumours of a possible movie.

The ‘trailer’ for the ‘film’ has been very well done and will give fans a wry smile even if not the happy ending of an actual Friends reunion.

The makers have neatly spliced together footage of the cast’s acting exploits since leaving the show, creating a plot that involved Monica and Chandler divorcing, Rachel getting a job as a therapist and Joey now being an award-winning actor.

It went on to tease that "after years apart" the Friends cast would "reunite" for a movie that was "coming soon".

Now, Lisa Kudrow has addressed the clip during an appearance on US chat show Conan, and admitted that she had discussed it with co-star Courteney Cox.

"Courteney [Cox] is actually the one who said, ‘You see that trailer, oh my god, what do we do?'" she said.

"I was like, ‘Nothing, that’s just a clip, it’s just sort of clips from, like, Cougar Town‘.

"She [Courteney] wasn’t fooled, she was just like ‘Wow, how did that go viral'.

"I don’t know what to make of it, it’s like sort of these weird clips from things that clearly have nothing to do with Friends and it’s called a Friends Movie."

Despite the fake trailer, she confirmed that she IS interested in a reunion - although it won’t necessarily be the famous blend of knockabout comedy that fans have come to expect.

She added: "That was about people in their twenties, thirties, the show isn’t about people in their forties and fifties. "And if we have the same problems, then that’s just sad."