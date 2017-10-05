With the recent revelations that Sofia Richie is dating Scott Disick, her father Lionel Richie has given his thoughts on the situation – and said exactly what basically everybody else is thinking.

The singing legend’s 19 year old model daughter Sofia made her relationship with 34 year old Scott public last month, having been spotted together locking lips by the poolside in Miami before being spotted just this Monday in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico enjoying a holiday.

Disick, who has three young children with Kourtney Kardashian (Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2), has dated a succession of significantly younger women since his now irrevocable split from the reality star over two years ago.

Now, Lionel Richie himself has given his verdict on what’s going on – and it’s pretty spot on.

“Have I been in shock?! I'm the dad, come on,” he told Us Weekly at the ‘American Idol’ auditions in New York City on Wednesday (October 4th).

Lots of lols at that remark, but then the ‘Hello’ singer doubled down on it when he was asked whether he was happy for his daughter and Scott. “I’m scared to death, are you kidding me?”

It comes after the same news outlet reported that things had gotten serious between Sofia and Scott. “Things became official over the past week while they were in New York City together,” a source said.

38 year old Kourtney, now in a relationship with model Younes Bendjima, is said to be surprised by the revelations. “Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore,” another source told Us Weekly. ”Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she'll always want the best for him and will always make sure he's happy.”

