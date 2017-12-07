Linkin Park have just dropped a video featuring a black and white performance of the band's hit single 'Crawling', performed live during their 'One More Light Tour' this year. It's an emotional look at one of Chester Bennington's last shows.
The video is a live rendition of their classic song 'Crawling'; the second single the band ever released, which came out in 2001 as part of their debut album 'Hybrid Theory'.
More than two months after Linkin Park's 'One More Light World Tour' ended suddenly with the death of their frontman Chester Bennington, the band are now unveiling a live album entitled 'One More Light Live'. The album also includes classics like 'In the End', 'Numb' and 'Bleed It Out'.
It comes after the release of their seventh studio album 'One More Light', released in May 2017, which reached number one in the US charts and included the singles 'Heavy' featuring Kiiara, 'Good Goodbye' featuring Pusha T and Stormzy and 'Talking to Myself'.
'One More Light Live' will be released on December 15th 2018 through Warner Bros. and Machine Shop Records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.