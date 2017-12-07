Artist:
Song title: Crawling (One More Light Live)
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Rock

Linkin Park have just dropped a video featuring a black and white performance of the band's hit single 'Crawling', performed live during their 'One More Light Tour' this year. It's an emotional look at one of Chester Bennington's last shows.

The video is a live rendition of their classic song 'Crawling'; the second single the band ever released, which came out in 2001 as part of their debut album 'Hybrid Theory'. 

More than two months after Linkin Park's 'One More Light World Tour' ended suddenly with the death of their frontman Chester Bennington, the band are now unveiling a live album entitled 'One More Light Live'. The album also includes classics like 'In the End', 'Numb' and 'Bleed It Out'.

It comes after the release of their seventh studio album 'One More Light', released in May 2017, which reached number one in the US charts and included the singles 'Heavy' featuring Kiiara, 'Good Goodbye' featuring Pusha T and Stormzy and 'Talking to Myself'. 

'One More Light Live' will be released on December 15th 2018 through Warner Bros. and Machine Shop Records.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Linkin Park - Crawling (One More...

Linkin Park - One More Light...

Linkin Park - Lost In The...

Linkin Park - 52nd GRAMMY Nominations...

Linkin Park - Somewhere I Belong...

Linkin Park - METEORA - Video...

Linkin Park - Given Up

Linkin Park - Leave Out All...