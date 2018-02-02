Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda will perform his first ever solo show this summer following the death of Chester Bennington last year.

The 'In The End' rocker has previously confirmed the band will continue after they've taken time away after their frontman and friend committed suicide in July 2017, and now he is set to take to the stage on his own this summer.

Shinoda has been confirmed for this year's Summer Sonic festival in Japan, which takes place in both Osaka and Chiba in August, and he will join a stellar lineup including the likes of Nine Inch Nails, Beck and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

The star released a three-track solo EP 'Post Traumatic' last month, which addressed Chester's death aged 41, and his anxieties over what would happen next.

He said: ''I wanted to put this out as soon as possible because I'm living it, and a lot of other people are living it, too. I want people to see and hear it as soon as I complete each thing.''

He also reassured fans that Linkin Park will continue, but they need to take some time to rebuild.

Shinoda previously tweeted: ''I have every intention on continuing with LP, and the guys feel the same. We have a lot of rebuilding to do, and questions to answer, so it'll take time.''

Late last year, Bennington was remembered by his friends and family at the 'Linkin Park And Friends Celebrate Life In Honor Of Chester Bennington' gig at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

His bandmate told the crowd: ''Doing this show is one of the hardest things I think that we've ever decided to do. And I think you're part of the only reason that we are able to even stand up here and do this.''