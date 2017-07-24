In honour of their Chester Bennington, who took his own life last week, the rest of Linkin Park have decided to do something constructive to help anyone else out there struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts. They have launched a website dedicated to saving lives.

Chester Bennington performing live with Linkin Park

The site is a memorial platform for 41-year-old Chester, but also features a list of resources for people to use 'in case you or someone you know needs support'. There's no getting Chester back, but there are ways of preventing other precious lives from being destroyed by suicide.

Some of the resources listed include the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the Crisis Text Line and a link to Suicide.org. The site, chester.linkinpark.com, also lists a series of the latest Instagram updates relating to Chester from some of his die-hard fans and friends.

The Linkin Park frontman was found dead at his home on Thursday (July 20th 2017) after apparently hanging himself. It was what would have been the 53rd birthday of his friend Chris Cornell; the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave who also killed himself earlier this year. Chester Bennington left behind his wife of more than ten years Talinda Bentley and his six children. They were 21-year-old Jaime from his relationship with Elka Brand and her son Isaiah who he adopted; 15-year-old Draven Sebastian from his marriage to Samantha Olit; and his three children with Talinda, 11-year-old Tyler Lee and 6-year-old twins Lilly and Lila.

Chester had been struggling with mental health issues for many years, as Linkin Park fans will no doubt have gleaned from the band's lyrics over the years, with much of it relating to the fact that he was abused by an older male when he was just 7-years-old. However, most reports suggest that Chris Cornell's death was very much one of the main triggers in Chester's diminishing mental state over the last couple of months.