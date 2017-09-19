Exactly four months after the release of Linkin Park's seventh studio album 'One More Light', the official video for the title track is released - and it's of course in total dedication to the band's late frontman Chester Bennington who passed away in July after a long battle with depression.

Linkin Park performing live in Brixton

It was an emotional time for directors Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore, who put together a montage of live, studio, backstage and general between-show footage all featuring Chester for the video. 'One More Light' was originally written in tribute to a friend of the band's who had died of cancer.

'It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it', says Joe. 'I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection.'

Mark also had something to say about crafting this heartfelt visual, which he admits was written to support all those bereaved souls out there. ''One More Light' was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone. We now find ourselves on the receiving end', he added. 'In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester.'

More: Linkin Park lead fans to suicide prevention resources

It's been almost exactly two months since Chester Bennington committed suicide, on the same day as what would have been his friend Chris Cornell's birthday who died earlier in the year.