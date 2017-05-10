Linkin Park ''don't care'' if people think they've sold out.

The US rockers - who will release their seventh studio album, 'One More Light', later this month following a three-year absence - are not interested in critics of their current, more poppy, sound and don't think people should read too much into it.

Frontman Chester Bennington said: ''We were asked, 'What do you think of people who say you sold out?' I don't care.

''If you like the music, fantastic. If you don't like it, that's your opinion too. Fantastic. If you're saying we're doing what we're doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula... then stab yourself in the face!''

And the 'Heavy' rocker admits it is really annoying to hear constant comparisons between the group's current music and their 2000 debut LP 'Hybrid Theory'.

He told Music Week: ''When we made 'Hybrid Theory', I was the oldest guy in the band and in my early '20s. That's why I guess I'm like: 'Why are we still talking about 'Hybrid Theory'? It's f***ing years ago. It's a great record, we love it. Like, move the fuck on. You know what I mean?''

But Chester admits the group get the same response every time they release a new record.

He said: ''This is the one thing I laugh at so hard. It happens every single time. The initial reaction to every record is, 'Argh! What happened? This isn't my band!'

'' And then, as time goes on, the record that gets that response becomes the record that someone else says, Why aren't they doing that anymore? It's this ongoing conversation which I find really funny.''

Co-frontman Mike Shinoda added:''The comment usually is, They need to go back to the old Linkin Park!

''But the problem with that statement is it actually means different things.''